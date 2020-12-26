Alfa Romeo 4C is a car created for track enthusiasts. It is popular among petrolheads and now will be even more desired with its new special edition. Handcrafted in Modena, Italy, the 4C Spider 33 Stradale Tributo honors the 1967 Alfa Romeo 33 Stradale, the brand’s legendary mid-engine sports car.

Only 33 units of this limited-edition 4C Spider will be produced for North America.

The 4C Spider 33 Stradale Tributo comes exclusively in Rosso Villa d’Este tri-coat exterior color, with gray-gold 5-hole alloy wheels (18-inch front/19-inch rear) and composite sport seats covered in black Dinamica® suede and tobacco leather. Prominently displayed in the cockpit, the 4C Spider 33 Stradale Tributo features dedicated plaques on the dash, side sills and center console, the last of which is progressively numbered. Customers also get treated to a matching, numbered book designed by Centro Stile (Design Center) that chronicles the 4C’s design concept, technology, materials and Modena assembly facility as well as the history of the 33 Stradale.

The 4C Spider 33 Stradale Tributo’s advanced technologies include a 6-speed Alfa twin-clutch transmission and all-aluminum 1750cc turbocharged engine with direct-injection, dual intercoolers and variable-valve timing, producing 237 horsepower and 258 lb.-ft. of torque. Weighing less than 2,500 pounds, the 4C Spider 33 Stradale Tributo delivers an impressive power-to-weight ratio of 10.4 lb/hp, and achieves 0-60 mph in 4.1 seconds and a top speed of 160 mph. The 2020 Alfa Romeo 4C Spider 33 Stradale Tributo marks the final production run of the 4C Spider for North America.

The 1967 33 Stradale is an iconic Alfa Romeo that made its public debut at the Monza circuit on August 31, 1967, on the eve of the 1967 Formula One Italian Grand Prix.

Italian for “road-going,” and boasting a top speed of 162 mph, the 33 Stradale was a h and-built Franco Scaglione-penned mid-engine exotic based on the Tipo 33 race car that won its class at the 1968 24 Hours of Daytona. To this day it represents a singular blend of leading-edge technology, racing mechanics and inspirational design, a fitting forebear to the 4C Spider. Only 18 chassis were ever produced, with most completed cars painted in Alfa’s signature red, with gray-gold wheels and black-and-tobacco interior.