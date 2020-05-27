Bugatti has something in its sleeves for those owners who really want to feel the Chiron’s 1500 hp engine through corners. So it is developing the Pur Sport version, an extreme Chiron with lots of improvements when it comes to agility.

In the second half of 2020, Bugatti will then build the series-production version of the Chiron Pur Sport, which will start at a net base price of three million euros (North America: base price of $3,599,000).

One of the biggest changes the Chiron Pur Sport has undergone is in its chassis. On both axles, the engineers changed the camber to minus 2.5 degrees for a significant increase in performance. In order to integrate the negative camber settings, the engineers had to develop new suspension joints. From the wide-ranging possibilities available in terms of axle geometry, they used an elaborate process to calculate and simulate 17 different variants, ultimately opting for the one that harmonizes perfectly with the body, springs and tyres.

The controlled chassis works in real time, automatically adjusting the shock absorbers. Less than six milliseconds elapse between measurement and force adjustment. The connection of the spring struts to the body now consists of significantly harder bearings to further improve steering precision and thus overall handling – the bearings are 130 percent (2.3 times) stiffer at the front and 77 percent (1.7 times) stiffer at the rear.

The seven-speed dual-clutch transmission has undergone a radical transformation: the Bugatti engineers shortened each gear and modified many components. All in all the gears have been shortened by 15 per cent. The Chiron Pur Sport accelerates from 0 to 100 in 2.3 seconds instead of 2.4 seconds; and from 0 to 200 in 5.9 instead of 6.1 seconds. Moreover, it accelerates in sixth gear from 60 to 120 km/h in 4.4 seconds instead of 7.4. The vehicle’s top speed is now electronically regulated at 350 km/h, with a maximum shift speed of 6,900 rpm.

To ensure the engine and gearbox harmonize perfectly with the modified ratios in all engine speed ranges, Bugatti has also refined the W16 engine with its 1,500 PS and 1,600 newton metres of torque. The 8.0-litre power unit now reaches its rated output between 6,700 and 6,900 rpm – in other words, it revs 200 rpm higher than the engine in the Chiron. The maximum engine speed is now 7,000 rpm.

For the Pur Sport, Bugatti has created a magnesium rim with optional Aero blades which is about four kilograms lighter. Arranged in a ring shape, the blades ensure optimum air extraction at the wheel arches while at the same time improving aerodynamics. When the vehicle is in motion, the rings fitted to the rim help to suck the air through the wheel, which leads to an increase in downforce. A special cover on the five wheel bolts minimizes adverse air turbulence and visually finishes the wheel appearance. The total weight saving of 16 kilograms results in a reduction in the weight and lower unsprung masses.

In addition to the driving modes EB, Autobahn and Handling, the new ESC-Sport+ drive program provides significantly increased driving pleasure in Handling mode. When the ESC button is activated, ESC intervenes much later and allows more slip, thereby enabling controlled drifts and a greater drift angle. Bugatti drivers are able to control the Chiron Pur Sport very spectacularly using the throttle.