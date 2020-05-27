Acura already teased us with an image of the future TLX. But until we see the final form of the car, the Japanese manufacturer is still teasing us. This time with some engineering stuff, meant to bring pleasure to all the geeks out there.

The new 2020 TLX is built on an all-new, Acura-exclusive sport sedan platform. The new TLX’s dedicated architecture is designed for Type S levels of performance and includes a highly rigid body and a performance-focused chassis highlighted by the return of double wishbone front suspension.

The new TLX’s front suspension uses two wishbone-shaped control arms, in place of the more common Macpherson strut setup in many competing sport sedans, to deliver more precise control of wheel camber, caster and toe angles, and to maximize tire-to-ground contact for exceptional handling precision and cornering grip.

Due to its inherent performance-enhancing attributes, double wishbone suspension underpins the second-generation NSX supercar and was a staple of Acura performance products of the past, including the Legend (1986-1995), Integra (1990-2001), TL and TL Type S (1996-2014), and first-generation NSX (1991-2005).