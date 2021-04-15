Breitling and Bentley have a long standing partnership and from time to time it offers us some extraordinary pieces of art. Bentley Motors and watchmaker Breitling are celebrating the launch of the Premier B21 Chronograph Tourbillon 42 Bentley Limited Edition, produced in an exclusive series of just 25 pieces.

A reinterpretation of the original Breitling Premier wristwatches of the 1940s, today’s limited edition does not fall short of its reputation, the Premier B21 Chronograph Tourbillon 42 Bentley Limited Edition is a unique yet classic design. Limited to just 25 pieces, the watch features a 42 mm case in 18 k red gold, rectangular chronograph pushers, a gold-brown alligator strap, and a transparent sapphire caseback revealing the magnificient movement with its 22-karat gold oscillating weight. The highlight is the special chronograph tourbillon caliber and cage seen through the distinctive green dial, reminiscent of the British racing green colour associated with the other models within the Breitling and Bentley partnership.

Powered by the Manufacture Caliber B21, the COSC-certified tourbillon movement offers around 55 hours of power reserve and is water-resistant up to 100 meters.

Willy Breitling, the grandson of the brand’s founder Léon Breitling, was a passionate Bentley driver. He patented the chronograph with two independent pushers at 2 o’clock and 4 o’clock in 1934. Besides being tech savvy and bold, Willy Breitling understood the desire for the elegance and glamour from watch lovers. With this in mind, he designed the original Premier wristwatches in the 1940s, Breitling’s first link from purpose to style.

The same rings true for all Breitling watches today, and is also reflective of the way Bentley Motors’ own customers feel about their cars. The new watch honours the heritage and modern values of both brands in splendid fashion.

In 2002, Bentley Motors commissioned Breitling to create an onboard clock for the Continental GT and the partnership continued from there. The exclusive new chronograph pays homage to Willy Breitling, whose watches changed the face of timekeeping, and to W.O. Bentley, who pioneered the automotive industry.