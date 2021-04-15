Volvo is introducing the updated XC60 on the UK market. Its most popular model in the European range, the XC60, has received some improvements to continue to be appealing.

The model’s Scandinavian design has been refined with a new-look front grille, new lower front bumper and air intakes, and a refresh of the lower rear bumper. The exhaust pipes are also now hidden, as part of Volvo’s wider design changes that showcase the company’s continued journey to all-out electrification. Completing the visual updates are new alloy wheel designs and new paint colours – Platinum Grey, Silver Dawn and Thunder Grey.

Connectivity is key for today’s customers and Volvo is taking on-board technology to a new level with the introduction of its industry-first Android-powered infotainment system to the XC60. Designed to seamlessly blend into your digital lifestyle, the new system gives quick and easy access to Google services and apps, including Google Maps for navigation, Google Assistant for voice recognition and the Google Play Store for installing a wide range of apps for in-car use. The package includes the required data for four years, while convenient over-the-air software updates are also now possible.

Wireless smartphone integration is now provided as standard via Android Auto and Apple CarPlay. Across the range, wireless device charging is also a standard feature, together with four USB ports so multiple devices can be connected at once. In addition, the XC60 gains an upgraded 12.3-inch driver information display with improved graphics to present key performance and car status information.

There is more technology-based innovation to safeguard against collisions: a rear auto-brake function automatically engages if a collision risk is detected when reversing, dramatically cutting the chance of a parking scrape; and the optional Pilot Assist driver-assistance system has gained more sophisticated accident-avoidance capability with the addition of an emergency stop assist function.

The upgraded XC60 is on sale in the UK now, with the first customer deliveries expected in June. Prices start at £41,745 for the 250hp B5 Momentum front-wheel-drive version.