Seat is expanding its UK range with the introduction of its new Leon model, derived from both hatchback and estate versions. The new Leon Hatch 2.0 TSI DSG-auto 190PS is available from £28,810, while the new Leon Estate 2.0 TDI 115PS costs from £24,515.

Achieving up to 42.2mpg, CO2 emissions of 151g/km, a 0-62mph time of 7.4 seconds and a top speed of 144mph, prices for this new variant of Leon Hatch start at £28,810 for FR trim.

While FR trim includes 17 inch alloy wheels, sports suspension, ambient lighting, SEAT drive profile selection, rain sensing wipers, Full Link smartphone integration and dark tinted rear windows as standard, FR Sport trim adds 18 inch alloy wheels, heated front seats, a heated steering wheel and microsuede upholstery.

XCELLENCE trim includes electric folding door mirrors, keyless entry, heated front seats, heated steering wheel and 17 inch alloy wheels. XCELLENCE Lux adds leather upholstery, dynamic road sign display, High Beam Assist and predictive and Adaptive Cruise Control.

The Leon Estate 2.0 TDI is available in two trim levels, with prices starting from £24,515 for SE trim and rising to £25,615 for SE Dynamic. It delivers a 0-62mph time of 10.5 seconds and a top speed of 124mph. This efficient new engine option offers up to 65.7mpg and CO2 emissions from 114g/km.

Customers will be able to choose between seven paint options for the Leon Estate and eight paint options for the Leon Hatch, including Asphalt Blue, Magnetic Grey and Midnight Black.