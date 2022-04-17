BMW has prepared a revised version of the current X7 generation. The 2023 BMW X7 facelift comes with lots of exterior and interior changes.

On the design side, the X7 comes with split headlights, a different front bumper, a new splitter, and different taillights.

Inside the cabin, the dashboard layout has been completely changed. It uses the same digital instrument cluster and center display as the BMW iX, while some accessories have been improved.

In terms of powertrains, the car comes with a few novelties. The 2023 BMW X7 facelift will be available with three engines.

The entry-level is named X7 xDrive40i and uses a 3,0 litre petrol engine with 380 horsepower. The unit has a 48V mild-hybrid system, an eight speed transmission and all-wheel drive.

The second version is named X7 xDrive40d and has a 3,0 litre diesel engine with 352 HP and mild-hybrid system.

Last, but not least, is the X7 M60i. This version has a V8 4,4 litre mild-hybrid petrol engine which can offer 530 horsepower. No matter the engine, the car will have an eight speed automatic and all-wheel drive.