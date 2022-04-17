Based on the revised BMW X7 facelift, Alpina has published the first picture of the future XC7 facelift.

As you would expect, the car comes with that new funky-look with split headlights. The XB7 facelift is based on the X7 M60i and features slightly minor modifications: a new splitter and a new front spoiler.

For now there are no pictures with the rear end or with the interior.

But Alpina did give us the tehnical details: thanks to some modifications, the V8 4,4 liter engine now deliver 621 horsepower (+91 HP compared to the standard X7 M60i) and 850 Nm peak of torque (+50 Nm).

The engine will still use an eight speed automatic transmission and an all-wheel drive system.

Alpina sais the new XB7 facelift can run from not to 100 km/h in 4.2 seconds, while the top speed is clocked at 290 km/h.