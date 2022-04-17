Ferrari has published a teaser picture of a new model. The Italian car manufacturer did not disclose the name, but we can expect to see the all-new 296 GTS.

Who is Ferrari 296 GTS? Well, it is the convertible version of the current 296 GTB coupe.

If this will be the model to be unveiled on April 19, under the hood we will see the same plug-in hybrid powertrain. On the 296 GTB, Ferrari uses a V6 petrol engine and an electric motor. The PHEV powertrain delivers 818 horsepower and 740 Nm peak of torque.

The coupe can run from not to 100 km/h in just 2.9 seconds and can travel up to 330 km/h. In these conditions, we expect to see some similar numbers for the future 296 GTS.

Our rumors regarding a reveal of the 296 GTB come after a series of spy-pictures seen recently.