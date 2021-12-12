China is a big market for the car manufacturers, and in the recent years, many of them have gone for the electric solutions for the Asian people.

BMW is one of the manufacturers who have a pretty interesting line-up in China, and the latest addition is the new BMW i3. Yes, it is new, because the current i3 launch in China isn’t the small car you used to see. It is just an electric car based on the current 3-Series. Just like the 4-Series and i4.

But wait a minute. The car wasn’t lauched per se in China. The pictures are from China’s Ministry of Industry and Information Technology, the organism who appoves the cars for its market. We don’t know when the i3 will be launched in China, but we know that the car will have 355 horsepower and it will be in a long-wheelbase version. There are no details about the battery or the range.

We’ll have to wait a few weeks to find out all the details, but we are pretty sure that the launch will took place very soon.