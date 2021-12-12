Morgan has officially unveiled the all-new Plus 8 GTR. The British car manufacturer will made this car in just nine units and all will be finished in Yas Marina Blue shade.

The car is equipped with the BMW 62 engine, a naturally aspirated V8 that the German car manufacturer dropped from its lineup many years ago. The N62B48 engine is a 4.8 liter unit and it delivers 375 horsepower.

Five of the nine cars have been sold to export markets, with the other four remaining in the UK. Customers will be able to pick from a six-speed manual gearbox or an automatic. The left- and right-hand drive are also possible.

The Plus 8 GTR is a new special project from Morgan. Another one launched this year was the Plus Four CX-T which is a unique off-road Morgan.