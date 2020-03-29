BMW tries to add some green cars to its US range, adding a much awaited version of the current 4 Series. BMW is launching the performance plug-in-hybrid 330e and 330e xDrive Sedans. BMW’s latest eDrive technology, advanced driver assist, safety and infotainment systems allow the new 2021 BMW 330e and 330e xDrive sedans to deliver exhilarating driving experiences while lowering emissions and allowing for purely electric driving.

The new BMW 330e and 330e xDrive Sedans utilize an intelligently controlled powertrain consisting of an electric motor, a high voltage battery pack and an internal combustion gasoline engine to enhance the performance driving experience of the 3 Series.

A 2.0-liter BMW TwinPower Turbo engine developing 181 hp @ 3,800 – 6,500 rpm and 258 lb-ft of torque at 1,450 – 3,600 rpm is complemented by an electric traction motor developing 107 hp at 3,170 rpm and 77 lb-ft of torque at 0 – 3,140 rpm. The combined power output is 288 hp and 310 lb-ft or torque with XtraBoost.

A high-voltage 34 Ah / 12 kWh gross (9.09 kWh net) lithium-ion battery module located underneath the rear seats provides the storage capacity for electric-only and performance oriented driving.

The estimated EPA purely electric range for the BMW 330e Sedan is 22 miles (20 miles for the 330e xDrive Sedan). The estimated MPGe rating for the 330e Sedan is 75 (67 for the BMW 330e xDrive).

A brand-new feature in the new BMW 330e and 330e xDrive Sedans is XtraBoost, which enhances power and performance when the throttle is depressed to the kick down position. Available in SPORT mode, XtraBoost offers an immediate 40 hp power increase for up to 10 seconds.

The BMW 330e Sedan’s electrified drivetrain allows it to accelerate from 0 to 60 mph in 5.6 seconds (5.7 seconds for the 330e xDrive Sedan). Both models feature an electronically limited top speed of 130 mph when equipped with all-season tires. When equipped with summer performance tires, the 330e Sedan reaches a top speed of 142 mph (140 mph for the 330e xDrive model).

In the HYBRID driving mode, the new BMW 330e and 330e xDrive Sedans can operate at speeds up to 68 mph on electric power alone, an increase of 19 mph over its predecessor. Emissions-free and fuel-free ELECTRIC mode allows driving up to 87 mph, up from the previous 75 mph. The standard Active Protection for Pedestrians features an exterior speaker system to generate an unmistakable sound created specifically for electrified BMWs when operating in electric-only mode at speeds up to 20 mph.

The new BMW 330e and 330e xDrive Sedans are equipped with a standard 8-speed Sport Steptronic transmission. The latest version of this quick-shifting sport automatic transmission features a new, optimized hydraulic control system and shorter gearing for improved response and acceleration.