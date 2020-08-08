We got used to see Aston Martin’s name not only on cars, but also on boats, perfumes and watches. Now, the latest addition is a popular drink in UK.

Bowmore Islay Single Malt Scotch Whisky and Aston Martin have unveiled their first collaborative creation; Black Bowmore DB5 1964. A striking concept which brings together an iconic whisky and a legendary car in a bottle of equal parts, featuring exceptional single malt and a genuine Aston Martin DB5 piston.

With only 25 bottles for sale, this exceptionally rare Black Bowmore DB5 1964 is a celebration of time; a definitive moment in history for both Bowmore and Aston Martin.

For Bowmore, 1964 is arguably one of the most significant points in the distillery’s 240-year history. The arrival of a new boiler saw the distillery enter the modern age of distilling as coal fires made way for steam in heating the stills. It was the first distillation from this new boiler that produced the spirit which was to become the iconic Black Bowmore.

First distilled on 5 November 1964, over the years Black Bowmore has become one of the rarest and most sought-after single malt whiskies ever created. This latest release represents only the sixth bottling of this exquisite single malt. Since 1993, only around six thousand bottles of Black Bowmore have been made available, thus adding to the desirability of this iconic whisky.

For Aston Martin, this was the era of their most iconic car. Launched in 1963 to considerable acclaim, the Aston Martin DB5 is now widely regarded as ‘the most famous car in the world’, not least by virtue of its links to the world’s most celebrated secret agent in 1964.

In keeping with a commitment to true craftsmanship, the Black Bowmore DB5 bottle itself is handcrafted by Glasstorm, a bespoke contemporary glass studio, based in North East Scotland. With over 50 years of glass design, sculpting and creative expertise, each bottle took up to one week to be complete, reflecting the continued thread of attention to detail and skill which defines this collaboration.

Black Bowmore DB5 1964 is presented in a handmade presentation box; itself a work of art. Inspired by the distillery’s coastal home, the deep blue colour and wave embossing evoke a true sense of place. Created from the finest string-grain calfskin, featuring a custom solid brass latch and hinges, plated with nickel, reflective of the DB5.

Black Bowmore DB5 1964 will be available from late Autumn 2020 with an price of £50,000.