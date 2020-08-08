You can’t afford a full scale Bentley? Maybe you will be satisfied with a 1:8 scale model, that is handcrafted with same precision.

An immaculately faithful replica, the scale model of the new Continental GT has a full suite of bespoke options allowing customers to personalise their model car to an exceptional degree.

Measuring 78 cm in length, the exacting details of a full-size car are mimicked in miniature here throughout the carefully-crafted replica cabin. The tiny steering wheel features impeccably-copied cross-stitching, the iconic seat quilting and fluting is mirrored on the small yet detailed scale, and the model car even mimics the lustrous wood veneers and plush carpets that characterise the original. Even the doors and boot open to allow you to admire the intricately replicated interior in close detail.

To ensure complete accuracy, the 1:8 models are developed under the close supervision of the Bentley Design Studio from the moment of order to final delivery. Each exquisite, made-to-order model is painstakingly replicated to mirror the details of the full-size Continental GT. More than 1,000 tiny, individual pieces are used to hand-build this collector’s piece, taking about 300 hours in total.

Customers are able to choose from an extensive range of Bentley’s bespoke interior and exterior options, tailored to their individual specification. From the colours of the paint, seats and stitching, to the choice of veneer effect, wheels and alloys. All colours and finishes are precision-matched to Bentley’s authentic paints, leathers, woods and other materials.

For the most knowledgeable of Bentley fans, fun can be had in commissioning a model that mirrors landmark Continental GT’s from the brand’s recent history. For example, selecting Citric paint, a Beluga interior, carbon fibre veneers and red and diamond turned 21” wheels seen on the black-wrapped Continental GT Supersports Convertible that broke the world ice speed record in 2011, driven by champion Juha Kankkunen. Others may prefer to choose the Viridian green first created by Mulliner in 2019 to launch the limited edition Continental GT Number 9 Edition. The model car pictured has been finished with Sequin Blue exterior paint and a Linen and Beluga interior – a classic combination.

The full list of options includes exterior paint colour, wheels and alloys, lower grille, brake calipers, number plate, left or right driver position, interior colour split, main hide colour, secondary hide colour, seat quilting, seat fluting, veneers, and carpets. The option for the iconic Blackline Specification is also available.

The measurements of the 1:8 car on the plinth are 78 cm in length, 40 cm in width and 24.4 cm in height – the largest of the Continental GT collection of miniature models.