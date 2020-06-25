To mark the end of production for Mulsanne, its top of the range model, Bentley is launching a special edition. One that will mark the end of the production with honour.

In 2020, the final series production cars form the unique ‘6.75 Edition by Mulliner’ is signifying the end of Mulsanne’s reign. Taking its name from the legendary 6.75-litre engine, which this year also came to the end of production after more than 60 years, the ‘6.75 Edition’ is limited to only 30 examples.

Subtle tributes to the car’s engine are evident throughout the car. To name but some, the interior ‘organ stop’ ventilation controls are replaced by designs capped by miniature versions of the engine oil cap. The faces of the clock and minor gauges feature schematic cutaway drawings of the engine itself.

Dark tint treatments to the Flying B bonnet mascot, Mulliner Serenity radiator grille and exhaust finishers bring definition to the front of the car, while the 21” five-spoke Mulsanne Speed wheel will feature a unique bright-machined finish with gloss black pockets.

Under the bonnet, the engine intake manifold will be finished in black in lieu of the traditional silver, and the Engine Number Plaque – traditionally signed by the craftsman that built the engine – has been signed by Adrian Hallmark himself.