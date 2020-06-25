Alfa Romeo is one of the most popular brands in the world. And now it reached an important milestone. Even though the last years were a real struggle, Alfa Romeo has a new range and poses some danger for its German competitors.

To commemorate a milestone that very few automakers can match, Alfa Romeo celebrates its 110th anniversary, reopening the doors to its historic museum in Arese, Italy, while following all current health and safety guidelines. The brand invites fans from around the world to see new sections of the museum, enjoy exclusive video content and join the celebratory festivities online.

Located in Arese, on the outskirts of Milan, the Alfa Romeo Museum is a true brand center that houses more than 200 historical vehicles, making it the natural venue to celebrate the brand’s 110th anniversary. As a special gift to all the “Alfisti” fans around the world, Alfa Romeo now opens the museum’s previously private collection storage areas to the public, inviting visitors to enjoy an additional 150 cars, plus trophies, artwork, and engines for road, air and marine mobility. The collection is divided into 18 themed zones, ranging from the brand’s earliest cars, such as the 20/30 ES, to Formula racers, with Formula 1 and Formula Indy models among them.

As part of the celebrations, the museum unveils the new “Alfa Romeo in Uniform” section, dedicated to the cars of the carabinieri, the national police force of Italy, as a testament to the historic relationship between Alfa Romeo and the police force, which has long enlisted Alfa Romeo’s most significant models. From the carabinieri’s 1900 M “Matta” that won its category in the 1951 Mille Miglia to the legendary Giulia, the most iconic of the “Gazzella” models, plus the 75, the Alfetta Alfa 90 and a rare Giulia Giardinetta, the museum’s new “Alfa in Uniform” section tells the story of the cars, the trims and the eras that have marked Italian history.

The brand is offering a virtual tour of the museum through a series of videos produced to commemorate this remarkable event.