Usually, Geneva Motor Show hosts a range of exotic supercars from famous manufacturers. But there are some exceptions too. There are names not so popular, but with fantastic show cars. Automobili Pininfarina are an example. They will present the world debut of a strictly limited version of the pure-electric Battista hypercar, created in celebration of 90 years of visionary Italian design.

Battista Anniversario is a strictly limited volume, hand-crafted pure-electric hyper GT. With no more than five cars to be hand-built in Cambiano, Italy, the Battista Anniversario is destined to become the fastest and most powerful car ever built in Italy. The Anniversario is the ultimate expression of the Battista hypercar, with enhanced dynamic abilities based on an aerodynamic package and unique heritage-inspired livery that blends signature Pininfarina styling cues with a new array of design elements crafted by Automobili Pininfarina’s design team.

The world premiere of Battista Anniversario in Geneva comes as the dynamic testing phase of Battista accelerates, with impressive early results: powertrain prototypes of the 1,900 hp (1,400 kW) pure-electric hyper GT are already achieving 80% of its phenomenal performance capability, with further tests scheduled in the hands of legendary racer Nick Heidfeld, now Development Driver with Automobili Pininfarina. During the summer of 2020, a very limited number of potential customers will also have the opportunity to experience the Battista’s thrilling performance at exclusive test drive events.

The Battista Anniversario will form the centrepiece of Automobili Pininfarina’s presence at the Geneva International Motor Show between 3rd – 15th March.