DS brand, the premium alternative offered by Citroen since 2014, is expanding its European range with the introduction of the new DS9, a new stylish saloon.

With a length of 4.93 metres, width of 1.85 metres and large 690mm diameter wheels/tyres, DS 9 is more striking than other saloons in its class. It uses a new version of the EMP2 (Efficient Modular Platform 2) architecture with a longer wheelbase not used with a saloon car before, which greatly benefits the rear passenger space. Its design has a sleek silhouette with a steeply raked rear window, fastback style.

A three-box saloon, DS 9 continues the DS Automobiles design language with an expressive front face featuring the DS WINGS and the parametric design of the grille with its three-dimensional diamond effect giving character. On the bonnet there’s a ‘Clous de Paris’ sabre, the first time this DS interior signature has been used outside the cockpit.

With a nod to the original 1955 DS, DS 9 also has cone shapes at the outside edges of the roof. Inspired by the legendary saloon, the cones have been reformed to house brand new tail lights, signalling DS 9’s presence.

At first, DS 9 will be offered with a new E-TENSE plug-in hybrid powertrain comprising a PureTech turbocharged petrol engine with an electric motor combined to deploy 225hp and capable of travelling between 25 and 31 miles (40 – 50 kilometres) in zero emissions (WLTP) mode courtesy of an 11.9kWh battery.

The electric motor, through an eight-speed automatic gearbox, can deploy maximum power of 80kW (110hp) and 320Nm. It is used for driving off from a standstill, boosting acceleration at any speed and for driving in zero emissions mode up to 84mph (135kph). Electric mode is always automatically selected on start-up to maximise efficiency. It is complemented by a Hybrid mode, designed to automatically control the different types of energy by driving 100% electric, 100% petrol or combining the two if the situation requires it. The car’s occupants will be mostly oblivious of this transition. An E-TENSE Sport mode gets the most out of the available power from the combined application of the combustion engine and electric motor by adjusting the mapping of the accelerator pedal, gearbox, steering and active suspension.

The line-up will shortly afterwards be topped by two more E-TENSE power units – the first with 250hp, 2-wheel drive plus increased range capability, and the second – a 360hp with an intelligent 4-wheel drive transmission.

In China the 250hp E-TENSE model will be offered from launch.

A 225hp solely PureTech petrol engine model will also be available. All models are equipped with a smooth and fast-changing eight-speed automatic gearbox.

With DS ACTIVE SCAN SUSPENSION, a camera scans the road, level sensors, accelerometers and drivetrain sensors record every movement and the system prepares the damping of each wheel for road imperfections in order to improve safety, serenity and provides ride comfort without equal. This 21st Century DS suspension combines the hushed comfort of a prestigious saloon with the dynamics of a Grand Touring coupé.

Created in France and prod uced in China, DS 9 is a car that will be sold all around the world with sales commencing during the second half of 2020.