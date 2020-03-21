Audi RS4 Avant facelift was launched a few months ago and today we have the first tuning package for the German performance break model.

As you would expect, the package is made by ABT Sportsline and it also comes with some exterior novelties, but more important with performance improvements.

On the design side we can see some slightly modified aero parts and also some carbon fiber bits. On the back there is a new wing and a new deflector which now hides four tail pipes with 102 mm in diameter.

On the performance side, the guys from ABT Sportsline have done two packages. As a remind, the standard model comes with a V6 2.9 liter twin-turbo engine which can deliver 450 horsepower and 600 Nm peak of torque. The first performance package raises the power up to 510 while the torque goes up to 660 Nm. The top of the line package is offering 530 horsepower and 680 Nm peak of torque. Unfortunately, there are no news about the not to 100 km/h time of the top speed.