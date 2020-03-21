A few days ago, Audi held its annual press conference. During the presentation, the German car manufacturer gave us the financial numbers that were registered in 2019 and also some new info about the upcoming lineup.

According to the German car manufacturer, in 2020 we will see about 20 new models and four special plug-in hybrid versions. We don’t know all of their names, but we do know one of them will be the Q5 Sportback.

As you can imagine, the new Audi Q5 Sportback will be developed in order to compete with the BMW X4 and Mercedes-Benz GLC Coupe.

The new model will be based on the upcoming Audi Q5 facelift, a model which, obvious, will be launched this year.

Another novelty for 2020 will be the revised variant of the Q2 SUV. Until now we don’t know the specific dates of these unveilings.