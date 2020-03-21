One year ago, Aston Martin unveiled a functional prototype of the hybrid hypercar Valkyrie. Now, the car manufacturer is conducting its first street test with the Valkyrie.

The team from Aston Martin and Red Bull Advanced Technologies have begun the world testing to take Valkyrie a step closer to the first deliveris.

According to our sources, the first deliveries will start this September, later than it was first predicted.

The Aston Martin Valkyire will be assembled in just 150 units and all of those are already reserved.

Under the hood of this hybrid hypercar is a V12 6.5 liter engine made in collaboration with Cosworth and another electric motor for a total of 1.160 horsepower and 900 Nm peak of torque.