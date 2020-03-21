During the annual press conference held by BMW, the German car manufacturer has come with a big surprise. BMW announced that the next generation 7 Series will get an all-electric variant.

Oliver Zipse, Chairman of the Board of Management of BMW AG, also said that the new generation of the 7 Series will also be offered with conventional engine and also with a plug-in hybrid variant.

For now we don’t know if the car will be named i7. Also, the German car manufacturer did not offered any details about the power, but we do know that it will come with the fifth generation of the eDrive system.

According to our sources, the next generation BMW 7 Series will be unveiled somewhere in 2022 and on the same year.