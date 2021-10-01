Back in 2020, Alfa Romeo officially unveiled the special editions Giulia GTA and GTAm. Both cars are based on the Giulia QV performance model and are delivering even more excitment.

The production started in May this year and as you may have read, both cars were scheduled to be manufactured in 500 units.

Now, the Italian car manufacturer has announced that the Giulia GTA and GTAm were sold out. And even though the cars were ment to go in the EMEA region, 18 ended up going to Australia, and 88 went to Japan.

More than that, the Italian car manufacturer has said that a new reservation list was opened in case some registrations are not going to be finished.