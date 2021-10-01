The Dodge Journey was phased out in 2020, but now it has returned. Unlike the original model, this time, the Stellantis brand decided to go with bits from Trumpchi GS5 SUV.

Teased at the beginning of September, the new 2022 Dodge Journey has entered production in China as part of a joint-venture between Stellantis and Trumpchi.

The car will go first to Mexico, where the first-generation Journey was made, and it could extend to other Latin American countries.

For now, there are no technical details, but local reports says that the SUV will have a turbocharged 1.5 liter petrol unit. It can deliver 166 horsepower and 188 pound-feet of torque.