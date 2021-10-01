The next-generation Mitsubishi Outlander in PHEV form won’t come to Europe or United States until the second half of the next calendar year. We don’t know why, but the Japanese car manufacturer has strage plans for the European and Americans.

The current Outlander PHEV has only one electric motor, but the future generation will use two electric motors, one for each axle.

We don’t know the technical details, and we don’t have heared any other rumors. There are no details about the petrol unit, but the previous generation used a 2.4 liter gasoline engine with 126 horsepower and 201 Nm of torque.

In order to keep the fans happy, Mitsubishi published a short teaser video of the upcoming Outlander PHEV.