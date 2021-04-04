The wait is over. The guys from GMC have unveiled the production version of the Hummer EV SUV. Yes, this time the Hummer has become an SUV and it is completely electric.

The GMC Hummer EV will be available in two versions: a three electric motor powertrain or a two-motor variant. According to GMC, the three-motor version will deliver 830 horsepower and over 1.300 Nm peak of torque.

The three-motor variant will be able to run from not to 100 km/h in about 3.5 seconds.

Inside the cabin, there will be seats for five passengers and a great space for all of them.

Buyers will be able to buy the Edition 1 model which will feature lots of equipment as standard.

The top range will be over 300 miles and there is also available an Extreme Off-road package for those who want to get all of Hummer’s potential.