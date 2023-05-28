The Forza Motorsport video game franchise will come with a new entry later this year. When the game will go on sale, General Motors will be front and center.

According to a recent release, the 2024 Chevrolet Corvette E-Ray and the Cadillac Racing V-Series.R LMDh race car will be on Forza Motorsport cover.

The Turn 10 Studios will provide some info about the new game on June 11th, and according to a recent report, the game will be launched with over 500 cars.

The video game will feature 4K resolution and 60 frames per second with ray tracing.