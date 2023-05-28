Nissan has published a short video with an interesting image of the current Z engine. Let’s say it is a see-through of the combustion motor to learn how the internals are working.

The engine – codenamed VR30DDTT – was first used on the Infiniti Q50, and it is also available in the Q60. On the Nissan Z model, the unit delivers 400 horsepower and 350 pound-feet of torque.

Prices for the 2023 Nissan Z start at $42,085 after the $1,095 destination fee with either gearbox. The range-topping Proto Spec goes for $56,380.