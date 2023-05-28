The 2024 BMW 5 Series and its electric brother i5 were unveiled a few days ago. On the press release we have seen that the eight generation of the big sedan will feature in-car games.

The German car manufacturer partnered with AirConsole – a gaming platform developed by Zurich-based startup N-Dream – to bring basic arcade games into the infotainment screen of the new 5 Series.

In order to celebrate this moment, BMW has come with an i5 with a unique gaming look designed by the firm’s design studio.

In order to access the games, you’ll have to scan a QR code and the smartphone will start to act as a game controller. According to BMW, all vehicle occupants can participate in different games while the vehicle is stationary.