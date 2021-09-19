Want a premium car, but not the usual BMW, Audi and Mercedes one? Subaru has some great news. It just recently launched the new generation of the WRX model, known in the past as the Impreza.

The 2022 WRX has a wide-body design offering an aggressive stance and bold new look. At the front, Subaru’s signature hexagonal grille is partnered with compact LED headlights and a broad front hood scoop to emphasize the wide and low look. Prominent character lines across the front, sides, rear of the vehicle further empathize the sports sedan’s strength and performance capability. The front fenders are now made of aluminum which reduces the overall vehicle weight by 5.0 lb. The rear deck lid has an integrated low-profile rear spoiler in matching body color. Rear taillights are designed to glow with a look reminiscent of volcanic magma.

An air outlet at the trailing edge of the front wheel opening allows air to exit from the wheel well more freely, contributing to reduced lift on the front tires and improved driving stability. Another air outlet added at each side of rear bumper reduces body sway due to air trapped behind the bumper. Molded wheel arches and lower trim feature an aerodynamic texture that reduces air resistance. Beneath the front of the vehicle, the engine undercover also features this same aerodynamic texture, and augments it with a geometry that channels airflow to increase downforce at the front of the vehicle.

A black interior with contrast red stitching and carbon fiber pattern accents throughout communicate the performance capabilities of the vehicle. The high-performance feel grows stronger as soon as the driver enters the 2022 WRX and grips the flat-bottom, leather-wrapped steering wheel with integrated switches for audio, voice recognition, and EyeSight control. Power windows with auto up/down on both driver and passenger sides; 60/40-split fold-down rear seat; power door locks and side mirrors are standard.

Both the Multimedia Plus and Multimedia Plus with Navigation offer a split-screen display, a first for Subaru. The display can simultaneously show two types of information, such as navigation and audio, for improved user interaction. The 11.6-inch multimedia systems retain physical buttons and knobs for frequently used functions like volume and temperature.

The all-new 2022 Subaru WRX offers an available 11-Speaker Harman Kardon sound system and a HK 504-watt equivalent amplifier.

For 2022, the WRX adds a new top-of-the-line GT trim, featuring electronically controlled dampers that can tailor the dynamic performance to the driver’s preferences with Comfort, Normal, and Sport settings. New Drive Mode Select offers additional options to configure steering feel, damper settings, SI-Drive settings, and more, with up to 430 different customization options.

The GT also features exclusive 18-in aluminum alloy wheels in matte gray finish paired with 245/40 R18 summer performance tires.

Standard on GT, EyeSight Driver Assist Technology includes Advanced Adaptive Cruise Control and new Automatic Emergency Steering.

For 2022, the WRX lineup features a new 2.4-liter turbocharged Subaru BOXER engine, delivering 271 horsepower at 5,600 rpm, a broader torque curve with 258 lb-ft of torque from 2,000-5,200 rpm. The increased displacement, along with a turbocharger equipped with electronically controlled wastegate and air bypass valves, improves responsiveness and acceleration.

Every WRX is equipped with legendary Subaru Symmetrical All-Wheel Drive and Active Torque Vectoring. Coupled with the Subaru BOXER engine is either the 6-speed manual transmission, which has been fitted with optimized gear ratios and refined for improved shift quality, or the new Subaru Performance Transmission (automatic) which offers up to 30 percent faster upshifts (2nd to 3rd) and 50 percent faster downshifts (3rd to 2nd). The automatic transmission incorporates adaptive shift control that can quickly respond to perform rev-matching downshifts under braking, maintain the ideal ratio through corners, and respond faster on corner exit. Total ratio coverage range has been enlarged, and lower ‘fixed’ gear ratios have been revised to improve acceleration and response.

The adoption of the Subaru Global Platform delivers a substantial upgrade in ride and handling performance thanks to increased chassis stiffness and lower center of gravity height. The enhanced platform, now with full inner frame construction and increased use of structural adhesives, delivers 28 percent increase in overall torsional rigidity and a 75 percent increase in suspension mounting point rigidity. A longer suspension stroke increases vehicle stability and lateral grip on uneven surfaces. The rear stabilizer bar, now mounted directly to the body (vs. the subframe), operates more efficiently and contributes to a roll rate reduction when cornering.

The suspension is track-tuned for an engaging driving experience. Optimized front suspension geometry reduces mass offset of the front suspension, and a new dual-pinion electric power steering system separates the driver’s input shaft from the motor assist shaft. Together, these enhancements deliver a quicker response to driver inputs, improved accuracy, and a more natural steering feel.

Equipped with summer performance tires on 17- or 18-inch alloy wheels and four-wheel ventilated disc brakes, the 2022 WRX has achieved the highest levels of dynamic performance and ride comfort in its history.