Chevrolet is updating its most popular model in the working segment. The 2022 Silverado introduces the first-ever Silverado ZR2, Chevy’s new flagship off-road truck and the latest addition to a successful lineup of off-road, factory-installed lifted trucks.

The enhanced 2022 Silverado also features an elevated exterior design and a new, expressive interior with enhanced technology. Changes include a 13.4-inch-diagonal touchscreen standard on LT, RST, LT Trail Boss, ZR2, LTZ and High Country and available Super Cruise hands-free driver-assistance technology1 with trailering on High Country. Also new for 2022 is an enhanced, stronger version of the 2.7L Turbo High-Output engine that offers more torque than any base engine in its class.

It has a fully redesigned interior for LT, RST, LT Trail Boss, ZR2, LTZ and High Country trims featuring a redesigned, sweeping horizontal instrument panel that makes the cabin feel more spacious, along with a new, more functional center console (with available electronic shift control on most trim levels).

The first-ever Silverado ZR2 drives into the flagship position of Chevy Trucks’ factory-lifted off-road lineup, offering race-proven off-road performance customers can buy right from the showroom floor. The ZR2 brings together a premium interior, immersive technology, a number of standard safety equipment features8 and off-road prowess in a comprehensive package.

ZR2’s suspension upgrades, enhanced off-road technology and exterior enhancements were developed to optimize off-road performance and capability — whether desert running or rock crawling — while balancing everyday driving comfort and supporting comparable payload and trailering capability to other Silverado off-road trims. ZR2 max payload is 1,440 pounds and the conventional trailer weight rating is 8,900 pounds.

The bumper is designed with removable end caps for easier replacement in the event of close encounters with rocks or other off-road objects. The dual exhaust has been placed before the rear bumper to eliminate potential damage.

On the exterior, every trim receives a new front fascia and grille design that lowers the headlamps to emphasize the Silverado’s strength and stability. On LT models and above, the wing-shaped daytime running lamps that were introduced in 2019 are revised and feature animated lighting sequences when approaching, starting or walking away from the vehicle.

What hasn’t changed with the new 2022 Silverado’s exterior design is the durability and versatility. The sturdy, roll-formed high-strength-steel construction of the bed floor is the foundation for a class-leading6 89.1 cubic feet of standard cargo bed volume.

There are also 12 standard tie-downs, more than any competitor, and innovative features su ch as the available and industry-first power up/down tailgate and the available six-position Multi-Flex tailgate.