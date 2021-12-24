Nissan Rogue is one of the most popular SUV’s in the US. And is now ready to become even more desirable in 2022 with the updates scheduled for next year.
For 2022, Nissan is making its best-selling model more powerful, more fuel-efficient and more fun to drive with an all-new, 1.5-liter variable compression (VC) Turbo engine across the Rogue lineup.
The new powertrain delivers 201 horsepower and 225 lb-ft of torque – an increase of 11 percent and 24 percent respectively versus the 2021 Rogue. Even with the increased power, the 2022 Rogue’s estimated fuel economy is 33 mpg combined, an increase of 3 mpg over the 2021 model.
Nissan Motor Company pioneered the variable compression engine with the introduction of the 2.0-liter VC-Turbo 4-cylinder in the 2019 INFINITI QX50the 2019 Nissan Altima. More than 20 years in development, the VC-Turbo system continuously adjusts its compression ratio to optimize power and efficiency through use of a breakthrough advanced multi-link system.
The advanced VC-Turbo’s high/low compression ratio technology creates two different driving profiles – dynamic performance and eco/efficient, each seamlessly available on driver demand. The new powertrain provides strong, confident acceleration from a start, when passing other vehicles or when entering a highway.
VC-Turbo technologies have evolved for the 2022 Rogue’s 1.5-liter VC-Turbo 3-cylinder, with a focus on improving performance in three areas: acceleration, fuel economy and emissions. A new high-pressure fuel injection system helps enhance acceleration, as does the stainless mirror-bore cylinder-wall coating. New textured valve lifters reduce friction and improve overall engine efficiency while a vacuum low-pressure die-cast cylinder head improves engine cooling. In addition, the 2022 Rogue features a new engine mounting system that uses two lower torque rods to enhance engine vibration isolation with high torque support.
With a 17 percent wider gear ratio coverage and 32 percent lower friction (than the previous transmission), the new Xtronic transmission also drives better acceleration feel and enhanced fuel economy in the 2022 Rogue.