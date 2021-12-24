Until we will say goodbye to current generations Charger and Challenger, Dodge is offering us some updates of the current 2022 Dodge Charger and Challenger SRT Hellcat Redeye Widebody Jailbreak models.

Ordering is now open, unleashing full access to the entire palette of Dodge personalization options and empowering customers to create their own customized performance vehicle.

Jailbreak models unlock color combinations previously restricted from ordering when choosing a variety of vehicle options, such as seats, wheels, exterior badging and stripes, brake caliper color and much more. Jailbreak models also provide the key to access exclusive new factory-custom options, such as Hammerhead Grey Laguna leather seats. Output on the SRT Hellcat Redeye Widebody is increased to 807 horsepower on Jailbreak models by using a revised powertrain calibration, and unique Jailbreak badging is featured on the instrument panel.

The 2022 Dodge Charger and Challenger SRT Hellcat Redeye Widebody Jailbreak option package is available for ordering through dealerships at a U.S. price (MSRP) of $995.

The Jailbreak model for the Dodge Challenger SRT Hellcat Redeye Widebody lets option combinations run wild in more than 20 categories, including seven options for seats, stripes and wheels; six brake caliper color options; five exterior badging finishes; four choices each of steering wheels, seat belt colors and floor mats; and much more.

In addition to unlocking previously restricted color combinations, Challenger SRT Hellcat Redeye Widebody Jailbreak also unleashes new Jailbreak-exclusive content options, including:

– Hammerhead Grey Laguna leather seats

– Hammerhead Grey floor mat accents

– Hammerhead Grey, Sepia and Demonic Red seat belts

– Leather steering wheel and Alcantara steering wheel options, with white SRT logo

– Copper Weaver carbon fiber bezel finish

– Decklid stripe and Widebody side stripe

– Brass Monkey, Satin Chrome and red exterior badging finish

– Chrome fuel door finish

– Blue and yellow brake calipers

– 20-by-11-inch Warp Speed Satin Carbon and lightweight Low-Gloss Granite wheels

For the Dodge Charger SRT Hellcat Redeye Widebody Jailbreak model, option and feature combinations include seven wheel options; six exterior stripe and brake caliper color offerings; five varieties of seats and exterior badging finishes; and four options of steering wheels, seat belt colors and floor mats. Exclusive Jailbreak content options for the Charger SRT Hellcat Redeye Widebody Jailbreak include:

– Hammerhead Grey Laguna leather seats

– Hammerhead Grey floor mat accents

– Hammerhead Grey, Sepia and Demonic Red seat belts

– Leather steering wheel and Alcantara steering wheel options, with white SRT logo

– Hood, roof and decklid vinyl stripes

– Brass Monkey, Satin Chrome and red exterior badging finish

– Black Nickel exhaust tip finish

– Blue and yellow brake calipers

– 20-by-11-inch Warp Speed Satin Carbon and lightweight Low-Gloss Granite wheels