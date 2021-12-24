2022 is an important year for Nissan, who is ready to introduce us the new Ariya, a true electric car.

The all-new 2023 Nissan Ariya electric crossover is getting closer to its upcoming U.S. on-sale date with the opening of a special reservation portal at NissanUSA.com/ariya/reserve, giving customers the opportunity to be one of the first to purchase the most advanced Nissan vehicle ever.

Four Nissan Ariya models will initially be available, each equipped with an advanced liquid-cooled 87 kWh Lithium-Ion battery (usable battery capacity), CCS quick charge port, wireless Apple CarPlay and wired Android Auto, a lounge-like premium interior and Nissan Safety Shield 360.

Nissan has announced the preliminary 2023 Ariya model lineup, specifications and initial MSRP – which starts at $45,950 for the Venture+ front-wheel drive model. Additional Ariya models, including ones with a standard battery and lower MSRP, will be available closer to the vehicle’s on-sale date.

Additionally, the first 10,000 reservations made before Jan. 31, 2022 will qualify for a two-year free EVgo membership plus $500 in charging credits upon purchase.

That is worth up to an estimated 5,000 miles of EV driving for the Ariya Venture+.

Ariya is a cornerstone to the Nissan NEXT global transformation plan and is the first production model to represent the company’s new electrified brand identity. Nissan has announced a target that more than 40 percent of its U.S. vehicle sales by 2030 will be fully electric, with even more to be electrified.

Ariya deliveries will begin fall 2022, first for front-wheel drive models, followed by all-wheel drive models in late fall.