Hyundai decided to redesign the current Kona in the US to increase the appeal of the small SUV for the Americans.

Kona design elements in the front and rear give it a sophisticated look while keeping its distinct illumination signature. The striking new front design stands out with sporty character lines and bold protective cladding. The stretched hood drops sharply over the grille with a wide, distinctive shape, giving the Kona a powerful demeanor. Enhanced LED daytime running lamps (DRLs) provide a narrow, piercing look forward. Below, the bumper fascia connects smoothly to the wheel arch cladding, forming a robust armor-like motif in contrast to the body. 2022 Kona is 1.6 inches longer than the previous model, giving it a proportional, dynamic look to balance its wide visual stance.

Skid plate elements embrace the lower air intake and visually complement the surfaces surrounding the grille. Integrated into the bumper corners are vertically-oriented aerodynamic inlets that improve air flow. The profile retains the muscular and sculpted shape of the previous model, but the wedge-shaped silhouette is accentuated by a connection between the shoulder creases and the angular front end. From the rear, new taillights feature horizontally-stretched graphics, reflecting the unique identity of the forward illumination signature. A new rear fascia, which also follows the protective armor concept of the front and profile, is also constructed with a contrasting material. In addition, new alloy wheel designs are visible from a variety of angles.

The interior of the new Kona was designed to express a more sophisticated and progressive appearance. A rugged, yet refined look matches the exterior boldness, appealing to customers with an active lifestyle. A new console is disconnected from the instrument panel to stress the horizontal layout, appearing wide for a spacious atmosphere. An optional electronic parking brake is now available on premium trims as a convenience feature. New ambient lighting illuminates the cup holder and foot wells, while an aluminium-like finish adds refinement. Kona’s rear cargo area has been increased and second row legroom has also been improved, along with USB-port access for second-row passengers.

Kona powertrain offerings have top efficiency levels as a primary target. Kona offers a choice of two gasoline powertrains. A 2.0-liter 4-cylinder Atkinson engine produces 147 horsepower at 6200 rpm and 132 lb.-ft. of torque at 4500 rpm, paired with a new Smartstream Intelligent Variable Transmission (IVT) for maximum efficiency. The Atkinson cycle design maximizes the effective cylinder expansion ratio (compression stroke vs. power stroke) for greater efficiency.

N Line and Limited trims offer a 1.6-liter 4-cylinder direct-injected, turbocharged engine generating an estimated 195 horsepower at 5500 rpm and 195 lb.-ft. of torque from 1500-4500 rpm, an advantage over key competitors. Peak torque delivery starts at only 1,500 rpm and holds through 4,500 rpm, for low-RPM responsiveness and performance in everyday driving conditions. The 2022 Kona turbo engine couples to a retuned seven-speed EcoShift® du al-clutch transmission (DCT) for outstanding efficiency with quick, seamless shifting and brisk acceleration.