Ford Expedition benefits from a new special model, equipped with the new STX Package. It comes with a good price and some new options.

An eight-way power driver’s seat with power lumbar and manual recline helps to keep customers comfortable over long hauls. The second-row 40/20/40 split bench with CenterSlide folds flat for ample cargo storage of 104.6 cubic feet, enhanced by a cargo management system, cargo protector and cargo net.

The STX Package features a distinctive gloss-black five-bar grille and 18-inch Magnetic Metallic-painted cast-aluminum wheels. It also comes with SYNC 3 with an enhanced voice recognition communications and entertainment system, eight-inch LCD capacitive touch screen with swipe capability, AppLink, 911 Assist, Apple CarPlay and Android Auto compatibility, as well as tri-zone electronic automatic temperature control.

FordPass Connect with 4G LTE Wi-Fi hotspot capability allows passengers to keep their devices connected, while four 12-volt outlets plus two front-row and two second-row smart-charging multimedia USB ports enable them to keep their electronics charged.

Additional standard features include a capable 3.5-liter EcoBoost engine producing 375 horsepower and 470 lb.-ft. of torque with Auto Stop-Start, active grille shutters, 10-speed SelectShift automatic transmission, non-limited-slip 3.15 rear axle, a 23.2-gallon fuel tank and a Class IV trailer hitch receiver. Four-wheel drive with ControlTrac eLSD (Electronic Limited-Slip Differential) is available.

The 2021 Expedition XL STX package starts at $49,995 and is available to order at Ford dealerships.