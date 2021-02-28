New informations about the Infiniti QX60 were revealed. The most important one regards the transmission. When it arrives to the U.S. and Canada later this year, the 2022 INFINITI QX60 will be powered by the brand’s award-winning 295-horsepower 3.5-liter V-6 engine mated to an all-new 9-speed automatic transmission. The duo aims to deliver an ideal balance of power and fuel economy, response and refinement from INFINITI’s newest addition to the QX lineup.

Extensive testing and calibration for the engine and 9-speed combo in the all-new INFINITI QX60 will deliver to drivers a powerful but relaxing ride. INFINITI teams across North America have logged thousands of hours and hundreds of thousands of miles behind the wheel of the new QX60 to fine-tune the crossover’s response, capabilities, ride and handling, and overall behavior. Engineers from INFINITI’s Arizona Testing Center have subjected the new QX60 to severe heat in places such as Death Valley, California, in temperatures above 122 degrees Fahrenheit (50 degrees Celsius).

The barren desert atmosphere is a gauntlet for the QX60’s cooling capabilities and interior environment. Engineers at the facility have worked for years fine-tuning the QX60’s cabin to be tranquil and relaxing, despite the brutal heat and punishing landscape just outside the crossover’s doors.

Specialized testing challenges every component, whether it’s the all-new 9-speed automatic transmission developed with supplier ZF or weather stripping around the windows — no detail is too small.

With a wider spread of gear ratios, INFINITI engineers have improved more than performance metrics; ride comfort is also enhanced. Imperceptible gear changes by the new 9-speed automatic are complemented by INFINITI’s Active Torque Mount that isolates engine vibrations outside the cabin and quiets the interior.

Inside, INFINITI’s shift-by-wire system opens up more usable space inside and around the center console. One good use for that improved and functional space: INFINITI’s Drive Mode Selector that shuttles between five selectable modes — Standard, ECO, Snow, Sport, and Personal — to customize each drive.

In all, the combined attributes from the powerful 3.5-liter V-6 and refined 9-speed automatic transmission aim to deliver a serene atmosphere that QX60 buyers will demand.

More details about the all-new 2022 INFINITI QX60 will be revealed soon.