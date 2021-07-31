Hyundai Elantra N has already make its online debut, but nobody seen the performance sedan in flesh and bones. If you are wating to see the sedan in real person you might wanna know that the model will be showcased during the 2021 New York Auto Show starting August 19th.

The South Korean manufacturer confirmed the sports sedan will be present at the US event. Unfortunately, pricing and delivery information is still not available.

As a reminder, the Hyundai Elantra N uese a 2.0 liter turbocharged engine rated at 280 horsepower and 392 Nm peak of torque. Standard, the car uses a six speed manual transmission, but on the extras you’ll find a dual clutch transmission with eight speed. As a result, the car can do the not to 100 km/h run in just 5.3 seconds.

The car also comes with an electronic limited-slip differential, while the stopping power comes from 14.1 inch front discs with special brake pads.