Toyota is updating the current generation Sequoia and announcing new pricing and new special edition.
With its robust body-on-frame construction, four-wheel independent suspension, generous ground clearance and 381-horsepower 5.7-liter i-FORCE V8 engine, the Sequoia is one of the most capable full-size SUVs on the market. With seating for up to eight (seven in TRD Sport, TRD Pro and Platinum and new Nightshade Special edition), the Sequoia is new and improved.
The TRD Pro model will carry on the new color tradition with the introduction of Lunar Rock for 2021. Replacing Army Green in the TRD Pro color pallet, Lunar Rock will turn heads as customers enjoy all the on and off-road features offered in the lineup. Other available colors on the TRD Pro include: Super White, Magnetic Gray Metallic and Midnight Black Metallic.
While most Toyota Nightshade models are based on SE grade versions, the 2021 Nightshade Sequoia is built on the more luxurious Limited grade model with black leather-trim seating and slightly sinister looking black exterior trim.
Sequoia Nightshade uniquely features darkened chrome ‘Sequoia’ badging, body moldings, and lower grille and fog light surrounds. The Sequoia Nightshade Edition will also offer the choice of 2WD or 4WD and will look particularly wicked in Midnight Black Metallic or Magnetic Gray Metallic. For more customization, the Special Edition will also be available in Blizzard Pearl.
Toyota Safety Sense P (TSS-P) comes standard on every grade of Sequoia, and this active safety system includes Pre-Collision System with Pedestrian Detection (PCS w/PD), Lane Departure Alert (LDA) with Sway Warning System (SWS), Automatic High Beams (AHB) and Dynamic Radar Cruise Control (DRCC). It also includes Blind Spot Monitor (BSM) and Rear Cross Traffic Alert (RCTA). The standard rearview camera on Sequoia helps when parking or positioning a trailer.