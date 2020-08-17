Lexus wants to offer its US clients a fresh offer when it comes to big SUV’s. The latest addition to the range is an improved version of the , the car that conquers varied terrain in comfort. For 2021, the flagship LUV offers an available updated Sport Package, as well as the latest chapter in Lexus’ compelling limited-edition narrative, the LX Inspiration Series.
LX features a stylish exterior that reflects an enduring image of beauty and strength. The motif continues inside where Lexus takumi crafters utilize the finest materials in their creation of a passenger cabin assembled with the most astute attention to detail.
The LX 570 is powered by a 5.7-liter V8 rated to produce 383-horsepower and 403 lb.-ft. of torque. An 8-speed automatic transmission routes power to LX’s full-time four-wheel-drive system, which includes a Torsen limited-slip center differential (with electronic-locking center differential). The LX is rated to tow up to 7,000 lbs.
All LX 570s come equipped with superior safety features like Lexus Safety System +, as well as, Blind Spot Monitor with Rear Cross-Traffic Alert, Panoramic View Monitor and Multi-Terrain Monitor, and Intuitive Parking Assist.
For 2021, the LX brings more excitement with the addition of Amazon Alexa compatibility. Nori Green Pearl is a new addition to the exterior color palette, while Glazed Caramel is a new interior option.
Additionally, the ever-popular Sport Package, available only on the 3-row model, has been updated for 2021. This visually striking package includes the features listed below.
The standard leather-trimmed interior features the Lexus Memory System for the driver’s seat, outside mirrors, and steering wheel. Included for comfort is a 14-way power adjustable driver’s seat and a 12-way adjustable front passenger seat.
Semi-aniline perforated leather-trimmed upholstery for all rows’ seat surfaces is available. Wood trim selections include Open-Pore Walnut, Linear Dark Mocha Wood, Linear Espresso Wood, and Dark Brown Walnut. A three-spoke wood-trimmed steering wheel is another takumi touch.
The LX 570 pleases rear passengers, too. There’s an available Rear Seat Entertainment System with dual 11.6-inch screens, second-row HDMI input, and wireless headphones. Whatever musical taste suits the passengers, the LX 570 delivers powerful sound through the standard nine-speaker Lexus Premium Sound System. The available 19-speaker, 450-watt Mark Levinson Reference Surround Sound audio system turns the LX 570 into the perfect symphony of sound that will keep every passenger on the same musical vibe.