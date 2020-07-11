Toyota is here with another SUV. Its name is Toyota Corolla Cross and, for now, it is available only in Thailand. According to Japanese car manufacturer, the model will also be unveiled for other markets, but we don’t know if the North America or Europe is on the plans.

The new Toyota Corolla Cross is based on the same architecture as the Corolla hatchback (TNGB) and it will be positioned between the current C-HR and RAV4.

The car measures 4,460mm (175.5 inches) long, 1,825mm (71.9 inches) wide, and 1,620mm (63.8 inches) high. The C-HR and Corolla Cross share the same 2,640mm (103.9 inches) wheelbase length.

For the Thailand market, the new Toyota Corolla Cross will be available with a naturally aspirated 1.8 liter engine with 140 horsepower and with a hybrid system that can deliver 122 horsepower.