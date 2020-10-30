Nissan launched the new 2021 NV Passenger model on the US market. The 4-row/12-passenger 2021 Nissan NV3500 HD Passenger Van is ideal for both personal and fleet use. It features flexible seating configurations, roof-mounted curtain supplemental air bags with rollover sensors for side-impact and rollover head protection for all outboard passengers, and standard headrests and integrated seat belts for all rear seating positions.

For 2021, the NV SV grade joins the NV SL grade in featuring standard NissanConnect Navigation and Mobile Partner with 5.8-inch color touch-screen display, Voice Recognition for navigation and audio, and SiriusXM Traffic and Travel Link (SiriusXM subscription required, sold separately).

The 2021 Nissan NV Passenger Van is offered in three well-equipped models: the NV3500 HD S, the NV3500 HD SV and NV3500 HD SL (V8 engine only).

The NVP 3500 S with the 4.0-liter V6 starts at $36,760 USD. The most expensive NVP 3500 SL with the 5.6-liter V8 costs $43,510 USD.