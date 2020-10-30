Mopar is constantly introducing customization options for the entire Jeep range. The most recent package is in fact a doors-off mirror kit for Jeep owners looking to safely enjoy the ultimate open-air driving experience in their Jeep Wrangler or Jeep Gladiator.

When original, factory-installed front doors with attached mirrors are removed, two separately mounted side mirrors may be quickly and easily installed for an enhanced rear view.

Unlike other aftermarket offerings, Mopar’s doors-off mirrors are specifically engineered and tested to original-equipment standards, providing a production-equivalent field of view with minimal vibration. Each mirror in the kit attaches to a cowl-end cap bolt and the upper door hinge. In addition, an innovative, custom thumb wheel-nut-clamp is used as an attachment point to the door flange.

Installation is simple with the use of a T40 bit wrench, which is in the standard tool kit found in all new Jeep Wrangler and Gladiator models. No special tools are required.

The standard Mopar factory-backed warranty coverage for the mirror kit and bracket includes two years/unlimited miles from date of purchase or up to the remainder of the new-vehicle’s warranty of three years/36,000 miles.