As most manufacturers nowadays, Ford is also offering a special edition of the new Mach-e, dedicated to its first clients willing to buy the electric SUV. The model is called Mustang Mach-E First Edition.

Reservations for the First Edition of the Mustang Mach-E are officially full, though other models like the Premium edition and the GT are still available for pre-order.

2021 Mustang Mach-E First Edition reservations are full and the Carbonized Gray is the most popular choice with 38 percent choosing it, with Grabber Blue Metallic 35 percent and Rapid Red 27 percent.

More than 80 percent of U.S. customers are reserving Mach-E with an Extended Range Battery. About 55 percent are opting for all-wheel drive. Almost 30 percent of U.S. customers are choosing the Mach-E GT.

More than a quarter of all reservations are coming from California.