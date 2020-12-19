Hyundai Kona is with us for a long time and needed some fresh air. The updates reached UK and can now be detailed. Hyundai UK has confirmed pricing and specifications for the updated Kona sub-compact SUV, which now includes for the first time a sporty N Line trim, as well as a full hybrid option and 48-volt mild hybrid technology on all other variants.

The Kona’s design has been enhanced inside and out. With the all-new N Line version the Kona wears its sporty dynamics on its sleeve, thanks to unique design features front and rear, bespoke diamond-cut wheel design, and comprehensive interior styling enhancements.

The 2021 Kona range starts from £21,060 on-the-road for the Kona SE Connect 1.0 T-GDi 48-volt MHEV. The dynamic new N Line specification is available from £23,590 on-the-road.

The Kona is equipped with Hyundai’s 1.0-litre T-GDi Smartstream petrol engine with 48-volt mild hybrid technology and six-speed Intelligent Manual Transmission (6iMT).

Hybrid versions of the Kona are equipped with a Kappa 1.6-litre GDI petrol four-cylinder engine and an electric motor linked to a 1.56 kWh lithium ion polymer battery pack. Transmission is via a six-speed Dual Clutch Transmission (6DCT).

The Kona range starts with the SE Connect, priced from £21,060 on-the-road, offering a high level of standard equipment. Its exterior is distinguished by its 17-inch alloy wheels, body-coloured door mirrors, LED daytime running lights, roof rails and rear spoiler with integrated LED brake light.

Inside there is manual air conditioning, 60/40 split-folding rear seats, electric windows front and rear, a 10.25-inch Driver’s Digital Supervision Instrument Cluster, USB port, automatic activation for the headlights, plus an 8-inch touchscreen Display Audio with rear-view camera and Smart Device Integration with Apple CarPlay and Android Auto. New for the model is front passenger-seat height adjustment, allowing occupants to ensure a commanding view out.

The sporty new Kona N Line trim starts at £23,590, and features unique front- and rear-end styling and 18-inch alloy diamond-cut wheels. In contrast to other Kona models, the entire front bumper and the wheel-arch claddings are in body colour. Instead of a rugged front skid plate there is an N-style aerodynamic lip with corner fins to accentuate the car’s road-hugging stance. At the rear there are LED lights, and a large central aerodynamic diffusor in a contrast colour flanked by sharply creased lines and N-style fins that aid airflow.

For the cabin, the new N Line Kona is equipped with unique detailing including distinctive red stitching, metal pedals, and N logos on the gear shift and on the seats – all contributing to a sportier look and feel.

Compared to the entry-level SE Connect, the N Line boasts a range of additional comfort and convenience features. For example, in place of air conditioning there is climate control, and comfort is further boosted by an automatic dimming rear-view mirror, automatic windscreen wipers, USB ports for rear-seat occupants, rear parking sensors, and interior ambient lighting. The driver can also fold the door mirrors at the touch of a button.

The Kona Premium is available from £23,660 and adds anthracite body garnish to the exterior and distinctive 18-inch alloy wheels. Inside there are heated front seats, electric parking brake and front parking sensors, and the active safety features are augmented with Intelligent Speed Limit Warning (ISLW).

The top-of-the-range Kona Ultimate starts at £25,960. In addition to all of the features available with Premium spec, Ultimate adds LED headlights, electric front seat adjustment, and an electric tilt and slide sunroof. Added to the active safety systems are Blind Spot Collision Warning (BCW), Rear Cross Traffic Collision Warning (RCCW), and the new Safe Exit Warning (SEW) system, which prevents passengers from exiting the vehicle if it is not yet safe to do so.

Prices for the Kona Hybrid start from £23,750. It is available in SE Connect, Premium or Ultimate trim. The Hybrid is available with two dedicated hybrid-only alloy wheels designs, 16-inch on the SE Connect and 18-inch on the Premium and Ultimate trims.