Bentley can customise your car if you have the right sum. The most recent proof of their capability is dedicated to Christmas.

A world famous customer has worked with Bentley’s bespoke and personal commissioning division, Mulliner, to upgrade his flying sleigh to something a little more luxurious and special: a unique, festive Flying Spur V8 called the ‘Reindeer Eight’.

The one-off ‘Reindeer Eight’ is finished to the exterior in deep red Cricket Bauble paint finish, a unique shade created for the customer based on Cricket Ball which is available as one of the 62 shades offered by the Extended Range.

Leading the car from the front, a gold three-dimensional printed reindeer can be found in lieu of the Flying B mascot, and to the sides the V8 badges have been replaced by a special ‘Reindeer Eight’ badge signifying the powertrain the customer is more familiar with. A spokesperson for the company would not comment on speculation that Rudolf has lodged a complaint with his union, Silent Unite.

To emphasise the speed and performance required to cover the significant distance by the owner, a gold styling specification has been included, comprising of a carbon diffuser to the front and rear bumper, carbon side sills and a boot lid spoiler – for maximum aerodynamic performance at cruising altitude. The Mulliner Driving Specification with 22” golden wheels and diamond finish, representing the snow peaks crossed, completes the exterior theme. Given the cold climate of the customer’s primary residence, All Season tyres have been fitted.

The ‘Reindeer Eight’ continues to build on the latest Flying Spur model released with a more driver-centric experience via increased agility and a more characterful powertrain, whilst benefiting from increased range between fuel stops – vital to complete a lap of the world in one night.

The interior of the ‘Reindeer Eight’ showcases Bentley’s expertise in creating a modern cabin of unrivalled luxury and innovation, capable of comfortable seating for four or five. Extensive testing by members of the Mulliner team confirmed that this was also possible after uncontrolled mince pie consumption.

The customer has specified a monotone Cricket Bauble interior with gold personalised embroidery and hand cross-stitching, including his name stitched into the driver’s seat and that of his wife alongside.

Sweeping horizontal veneer flows across the dashboard and into the doors, emphasising the spacious width of the cabin. At Mulliner’s suggestion, the Grand Black veneer displays a North Pole winter night scene with inlays to fascias and door waistrails to depict the end of the night’s journey.

The seats of the ‘Reindeer Eight’ feature a twin-flute design and increased functionality, including heating, ventilation, multi-mode massage, adjustable bolsters and top tilt which should keep the customer alert yet relaxed over the extensive mileage that he will be covering. With the Mulliner Driving Specification chosen by the customer, the new three-dimensional leather combines with traditional stitching and embroidery work.

Festive gold hand cross-stitch highlights the attention to detail and skill of those working at the Bentley factory in Crewe. It takes 18 hours for an elf or craftsperson to complete the 11,100 hand sewn stitches throughout the cabin, and consumes 115m of special thread (equal to the height of Big Ben).