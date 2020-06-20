BMW has published the first pictures and details of the 2021 M5 and M5 Competition. As we expected, the revised versions of the performance sedan are taking the design tweaks we have already seen on the 5 Series facelift.

On the design side we have new lights, a revised grille, bigger air intakes and some black accessories available only on the M5 Competition.

Inside the cabin is a new 12.3 inch display for the infotainment system and also an upgraded instrument panel. The new iDrive 7 is also here and has a a cloud-based BMW navigation system and some of the latest active safety features.

Under the hood there are no modifications. The V8 4.4 liter engine delivers 600 horsepower on the regular M5, and 625 horsepower on the M5 Competition. THe not to 60 mph is done 3.2 seconds and the car tops out at 190 mph with the optional M Driver’s package. If you are going for the M5 Competition, the sprint to 60 mph is 0.1 quicker.

The engine resources are sent to the ground via the same eight speed Steptronic Sport transmission with Drivelogic and thanks to an all-wheel drive M xDrive system.

One important modification is that the M5 Competition comes with suspension improvements borrowed from the current M8.