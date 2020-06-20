Mercedes-AMG has published the first teaser and details of the revised 2021 Mercedes-AMG E63 Sedan and Wagon. As you would expect, both models are getting the same exterior modifications we have already seen on the “civil” versions.

We have new headlights, new taillights and, of course, a new Panamericana radiator grille. There are also some updates on the air intakes and on the air diffuser. If you are going for the Carbon fiber pack you’ll get, as the name suggest, some accessoried made from carbon fiber.

Inside the cabin, customers will get standard a 10.25 or a 12.3 inch displays (depending on the version), sports seats and, the all new Mercedes-AMG steering wheel.

Under the hood there are no modifications. As a result, the Mercedes-AMG E63 Sedan and Wagon are powered by the V8 4.0 liter twin-turbo engine with 571 horsepower and 750 Nm peak of torque. If you are going for the S variant you will get 612 horsepower and 850 Nm of torque.

Also, the S version gets some improved suspension as the customers said it is to rigid. As a result, in the Comfort mode, the new model will offer you a smoother ride.