BMW is planning a new generation M4 Coupe. According to the German car manufacturer, the new performance coupe will be showcased in September and it will come with a great amount of modifications compared to the regular 4 Series.

Now, a BMW M4 Coupe prototype was spied during some test sesions around the Nurburgring.

As we already know, the new BMW M4 Coupe will be equipped with a revised version of the 3.0 liter six-cylinder engine available on the current X3 M and X4 M.

The base variant of the car will deliver 480 horsepower and it will be a rear-wheel drive model with a six speed transmission. The Competition variant of the new BMW M4 Coupe will deliver 510 horsepower and a maximum torque of 650 Nm. It will be available only with an eight speed automatic transmission but it can be configured either with a rear-wheel drive or an M xDrive system.