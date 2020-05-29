One of the most popular models ever sold by BMW, the current generation 5 Series benefits from a midlife facelift. The updates bring a more cleaner design.

The most striking feature is the new BMW Kidney Grille design with resculpted headlamps. The new grille is taller and wider, reaching further down into the front bumper cover and is surrounded by a one piece grille element. The vertical grille slats are more pronounced and extend further into the air flow.

While most exterior and interior dimensions remain unchanged, the length grows by 1.2 inches to offer a more sweeping profile. The aerodynamics of the new 5 Series Sedans benefit from the carefully drawn lines, with the 530i sedan achieving a Cx as low as 0.27.

The new standard Adaptive LED headlights are slimmer in profile and feature two L–shaped daytime driving light elements on each side. These elements also perform the function of turn signals.

The rear of the 5 Series is accentuated by new, standard trapezoidal tailpipe finishers integrated into the lower bumper area. New rear L-shaped taillights feature black edging and three-dimensional lenses.

The M Sport Package benefits from redesigned front and rear bumpers, larger front air intakes with mesh inserts and a re-sculptured rear diffuser panel.

The M550i xDrive Sedan includes the new Aerodynamic kit from the M Sport Package and adds a rear trunk lid spoiler for enhanced functionality and appearance. A Cerium Grey finish is applied to the side mirror caps, BMW Kidney Grille surround, front air intake inlays and Air Breathers and to the model lettering. The dual trapezoidal exhaust finishers are black chrome while window surrounds are in high-gloss black.

The interior of the 2021 5 Series Sedan is highlighted by the standard Live Cockpit Professional with iDrive 7, a 12.3” digital instrument display and a 12.3” digital central touchscreen control display (up from previous 10.25”). Standard Navigation, Apple CarPlay Compatibility and Android Auto Compatibility are included. The buttons on the center console are now finished in a high-gloss black.

Standard on all four-cylinder and six-cylinder models is a new Perforated SensaTec upholstery with contrast stitching, giving an even more stylish look and feel to the interior. Dakota Leather is standard on the M550i xDrive and optional on the other models. Nappa Leather is available as an option on all models. The dashboard on the four- and six-cylinder 5 Series can be ordered in an optional Black SensaTec with brown stitching, which is standard on the M550i xDrive.

All models feature standard Sport seats (M Multi-contour seats on M550i xDrive) and a 40:20:40 split folding rear seat.

A new mild hybrid system with a 48V starter-generator offers enhanced performance, better efficiency and improved driving comfort in the six-cylinder BMW 5 Series.

A powerful 48V starter-generator and a second battery greatly increases the ways in which Brake Energy Regeneration can be utilized. When the driver releases the accelerator, the generator transforms the kinetic energy into electricity to be stored in the 48V battery. Energy recuperation benefits even more when the Driving Experience Control switch is set to SPORT mode. The additional deceleration generated over and above the engine braking effect is also harnessed when the brakes are applied. A specially designed braking system previously found in BMW’s plug-in-hybrid models enables the combination of electrical and mechanical deceleration to be deployed as required and with maximum efficiency at all times.

The 2021 BMW 530e and 530e xDrive Sedans receive enhanced performance from the latest generation of eDrive technology. A 181 hp 2.0-liter gasoline engine is complemented by a 107 hp electric drive unit, integrated into the 8-speed Steptronic transmission. When the Driving Control switch and transmission are set to SPORT, a new XtraBoost feature offers an additional 40 hp for up to 10 seconds when the throttle is depressed to the kickdown position. The combined power and torque of the new 530e and 530e xDrive Sedans is 288 hp and 310 ft-lbs of torque, an increase of 40 hp over previous 530e models.

A high-voltage 34 Ah / 12 kWh gross (9.09 kWh net) lithium-ion battery module provides the storage capacity for electric-only and performance oriented driving.

The 530e Sedans also feature Acoustic Protection for Pedestrians, which uses an exterior speaker system to generate an unmistakable sound created specifically for electrified BMWs operating in electric-only mode at speeds up to 19 mph.

With the addition of XtraBoost functionality, the 530e and 530e xDrive Sedans can accelerate from 0 to 60 mph in 5.7 seconds and reach a top speed of 130 mph when equipped with all-season tires an d 146 mph (143 mph for 530e xDrive) when equipped with performance tires.

All 2021 BMW 5 Series Sedans come equipped with standard Assist features designed to deliver peace of mind and improved driving comfort. Included systems are Lane Departure Warning with steering correction – to keep you in the lane, Frontal collision and pedestrian warning with braking function – which allows for reaction to vehicles, stationary objects, cyclists and pedestrians, Blind Spot Detection, Rear Cross Traffic Alert – which warns of possible crossing traffic when backing up, Rear Collision Preparation, Automatic High Beams and Speed limit information.

Optional on the new 5 Series is the Driving Assistance Plus Package which adds Active Cruise Control with Stop & Go, Extended Traffic Jam Assist for limited access highways – a Level 2 autonomous assist system which helps to reduce fatigue in stop and go freeway traffic by allowing for extended hands free vehicle operation, Lane Keeping Assistant with side collision avoidance, Evasion Aid, Front Cross-Traffic Alert, and Emergency Stop Assistant – which can help guide your BMW to the shoulder and bring it to a halt in a medical emergency situation.

The Navigation has also been improved with a new digital cloud-based feature called BMW Maps. The benefits are faster route calculations and dynamic recalculation based on precise real-time traffic data. The route is worked out using an anticipatory approach, meaning upcoming traffic along the entire route is factored into the calculation of the expected arrival time. Complete traffic data is now available for more minor roads, too. Hazard warnings transmitted online from the BMW fleet now reach the car even faster thanks to connected navigation. These improvements help to produce a very accurate estimate of arrival time and improved route guidance. The destination input function has also been improved and now lets the driver enter any word. Alternatively, the destination can be entered at any time simply by voice control. Plus, points of interest (POIs) along the route are described in greater detail, with reviews, opening times and photos.